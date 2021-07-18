Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ivanka Novosad

Сlothing store

Ivanka Novosad
Ivanka Novosad
  • Save
Сlothing store branding ui website design graphic design web design
Download color palette

Design for a clothing store. The main task is to emphasize that this is a women's clothing store. Easy to use interface and nice to look at

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2021
Ivanka Novosad
Ivanka Novosad

More by Ivanka Novosad

View profile
    • Like