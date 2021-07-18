Amlan Kumar Sahoo

Error 404 (Big Basket)

Error 404 (Big Basket) html css code error 404 project branding creative design cart ui uiux ux concept website 404 error
Hello Dribbble Family!
Kept it a bit of conceptual as you are lost ERROR 404.
Please have look and share your feedback and review.
Press "L" if you like it.
Stay tuned for more shots and keep dribbbling.

