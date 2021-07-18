Anna Trubina

Cute children's owl illustrations in flat vector style

Anna Trubina
Anna Trubina
  • Save
Cute children's owl illustrations in flat vector style logo vector illustration custom design book illustartions children illustrations kids illustration flat design flatvector icons icon set adobe illustrator flat illustration vector owl flat owl owl
Download color palette

The illustrations are made for https://jamita.sk/shop/

Always open to new projects. Just contact me in any convenient way and we will discuss the details!

https://www.fiverr.com/trubianna
av29trubina86@gmail.com
https://www.instagram.com/by_trubianna/

Anna Trubina
Anna Trubina

More by Anna Trubina

View profile
    • Like