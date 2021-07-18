Creative Webdesign Website.

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello! The past couple of weeks I've worked on my own freelancing website with this style as the final result. I've laid the focus on making it very simplistic, yet unique by adding my own branding colors and elements.
For business related questions, feel free to contact me at: info@gijsvandenbeuken.nl