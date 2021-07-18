TapIn - Attendance Monitoring App

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello, Mate!
Let me show you my exploration about Attendance Monitoring App.
With this app, your parents can monitor your attendance when school time arrives. This app can function so that you can be more disciplined regarding school attendance.
Feel happy to get some feedbacks.
Press (L) if you like it.
========
Available for great projects. Drop it at raafigianfauzi@gmail.com
