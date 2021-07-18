Like Button Micro Interaction (3D)

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hey Dribbbler's,
We have been Experimenting with 3D Design & came up with this Like Button micro interaction. Let us know how we are doing.
Show your ❤️ by pressing "L"
Let us know what you would like to see us do next in the comment below 💬
Follow us on Linkedin | Instagram | Twitter for more interesting content
With Love,
The abt Team ✌️