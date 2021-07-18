abt. studios 🎨

Like Button Micro Interaction (3D)

  1. Heart Micro Interaction ( White ).mp4
  2. Heart Micro Interaction ( Yellow ).mp4

Hey Dribbbler's,

We have been Experimenting with 3D Design & came up with this Like Button micro interaction. Let us know how we are doing.

Show your ❤️ by pressing "L"
Let us know what you would like to see us do next in the comment below 💬

With Love,
The abt Team ✌️

