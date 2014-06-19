This Paper Ship

4th annual Ales for Rail-Trails

Working on the 4th annual NC Rail-Trails illustration for the 5K in Durham. So honored to have illustrated for them every year since the race's birth! We adore Durham.

Also having fun digging into more characters lately. Children's book anyone?

Posted on Jun 19, 2014
