Tauhid Sajib

Job Apply Web UI kit

Tauhid Sajib
Tauhid Sajib
  • Save
Job Apply Web UI kit interaction new ui clean  ui wireframe job search job finder  ui web app uikit web layout website web design web ui kit
Download color palette

Hi Folks!

Today I am sharing my new job explore web Interface. If you any feedback just blow comment section. Thanks for watching!!

Tauhid Sajib
Tauhid Sajib

More by Tauhid Sajib

View profile
    • Like