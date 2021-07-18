VIDHARSHANA B

An ecommerce website design

VIDHARSHANA B
An ecommerce website design
Design #015
Challenge : Designing an e commerce website
Designing a separate shopping platform for women's dresses
Hope you like it !!!

Posted on Jul 18, 2021
