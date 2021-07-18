Kseniya Kislyak

Dishes calendar for advertising agency.

Dishes calendar for advertising agency. polygraphy sketch ui branding logo photo posters graphic illustration graphic design design
Dishes calendar of the national Belarusian cuisine that represents agency's service through them. 1 dish = 1 direction.

