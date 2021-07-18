temiss

Report Design and Development Intelidrop

Report Design and Development Intelidrop
Intelidrop was looking for a report design and development to introduce their different features of how they check different websites and analyze them and show their related results.
As for the development it was important to use jsReports and Chart.js to display everything smoothly.

Contact us today for your designs and developments!

