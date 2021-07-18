Brand It The Right Way - Branding Case Study

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Brand It The Right Way is an education platform that focusses on educating people about branding and digital marketing. Starting with a weekly newsletter and social media, design a brand identity that is scalable to multiple platforms in the future.
As an identity designer for this project, I designed a unique brand identity that captured the essence of old-day advertising with a look and feel of modern day digital marketing.
Learn about my creative process for this project in my case study on Behance.
