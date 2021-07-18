Aditya Madan

Brand It The Right Way - Branding Case Study

Brand It The Right Way is an education platform that focusses on educating people about branding and digital marketing. Starting with a weekly newsletter and social media, design a brand identity that is scalable to multiple platforms in the future.
As an identity designer for this project, I designed a unique brand identity that captured the essence of old-day advertising with a look and feel of modern day digital marketing.

Learn about my creative process for this project in my case study on Behance.
Be sure to appreciate it and comment your feedback, if any!

