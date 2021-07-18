Art illustration "Witch's Memories"

This is a low poly illustration and is part of the larger Witch Memories project. As planned, there will be a series of paintings on the walls with a young witch. And in front of them there will be an old witch reminiscing. but until the project is finished, maybe I can find inspiration and complete it. While I'm bragging about what has been done)

What do you think about it? I will be grateful for the assessment and feedback.

Soft: Adobe XD, Adobe Photoshop