Podcast Mobile App - Podkes

Bismillah,

👋🏻 Hello everyone,

Podkes is mobile app for listening podcast, what do you think about this design?

Do not forget to comment and to like. Give us your valuable feedback, which really does mean.

----

You can download source file at :

🏬 Uplabs

----

Press "L" or thumbs up if you're like it. Thank youu 😁

Im available for project 📩

----

Available for new projects for UI Design & Web Development

📮 Contact : i.fadilaputra@gmail.com

----