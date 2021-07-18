Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Automated product upload app for retailers

We produced this app for the retailers to scan and upload their products on our e-commerce platform. App aims to help retailers achieve their emotional and functional goals with ease.

My responsibilities: Research, stakeholder interviews, UX design, Interaction Design, UI design, Usability Testing

Posted on Jul 18, 2021
