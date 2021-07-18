Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Veronica Iva

The girl with the phone

Veronica Iva
Veronica Iva
The girl with the phone flat illustration people girl flat adobe illustrator minimalistic illustration design
One of the projects for the customer with the addition of a bright accent from the brand's corporate colors.

I will be glad to see new projects!
To contact me:

veronica.ivanova2@gmail.com
https://www.fiverr.com/veronican_iva?up_rollout=true

Veronica Iva
Veronica Iva

