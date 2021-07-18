Annual Report

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Nice and Modern Template is perfect for the publication of a complete and professional brochure. Created in Adobe InDesign. It‘s divided into the first part with photos and narrative to provide all the interesting information about the company and a second part, contains the growth and future plan details with graphics for a visual result. The template comes with paragraph and character styles, swatches, styles for your spreadsheet / financial info, block quotes, key figures layout, and much more.