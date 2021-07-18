Chat App UI Design 💬

For years I've been using Sketch for UI/UX design, and it was great, but now I've decided to give It a try to Figma. I was pleasantly surprised by how easy it was to switch between these two applications. I think that, for my needs, Figma goes one step further than Sketch. Even though in Figma, it was a little bit more complicated to draw pixel-perfect icons but it's just a matter of practice. And hey, you can use Figma on Windows, which is a great opportunity for those who were looking for a Sketch alternative for PC.

Does anyone else find UI/UX design soothing, or it's just me?

Instagram | Twitter | Behance