Daily UI 058- Shopping cart

Photo by Shourav Sheikh on Unsplash

Photo by Tania Melnyczuk on Unsplash

Photo by Egidijus Bielskis on Unsplash

Icons:

https://www.flaticon.com/free-icon/soft-drink_5122580?term=soft%20drink&page=1&position=96&page=1&position=96&related_id=5122580&origin=search

https://www.flaticon.com/free-icon/badge_3702756?k=1626564242289

https://www.flaticon.com/free-icon/plus_1828817?related_id=1828926&origin=search