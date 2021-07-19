Crypto Wallet Mobile - Balance Details & Swap

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Another screens from one of the latest projects in crypto banking space. It's a personal wallet balance details with a chart showing balance dynamics and income/outcome indicator. Also added a screen for swap currencies/assets between each other.
One of the nice features is an easy switch between wallets on top (Eth/Btc/Xrp/etc)
