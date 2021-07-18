🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Print for my store on redbubble. А beautiful girl in a deep-sea diver's helmet is sitting in the lotus position on the ocean floor. This girl meditates and reaches nirvana. Around the diver there are corals and fish and jellyfish swim. The print is painted with bright colors and the inscription below is dive deeper and experience nirvana. The concept of Buddhism and the depths of the subconscious