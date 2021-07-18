GoPasha

DIVE DEEPER

GoPasha
GoPasha
  • Save
DIVE DEEPER yoga graphic design character engraving vector illustration design ocean
Download color palette

Print for my store on redbubble. А beautiful girl in a deep-sea diver's helmet is sitting in the lotus position on the ocean floor. This girl meditates and reaches nirvana. Around the diver there are corals and fish and jellyfish swim. The print is painted with bright colors and the inscription below is dive deeper and experience nirvana. The concept of Buddhism and the depths of the subconscious

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2021
GoPasha
GoPasha

More by GoPasha

View profile
    • Like