It's 2 blocks of home page for the shop.
I used light and delicate colors to make an association with macarons.
One of the main idea of this shop is creating health sweets🍬. Customers can see the whole list of ingredients (and even buy vegan macarons).
Please, tell me what you think about this page🤔.
