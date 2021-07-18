Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Home page sweets main block block home page main page landing ux ui
It's 2 blocks of home page for the shop.

I used light and delicate colors to make an association with macarons.
One of the main idea of this shop is creating health sweets🍬. Customers can see the whole list of ingredients (and even buy vegan macarons).

Please, tell me what you think about this page🤔.

Posted on Jul 18, 2021
