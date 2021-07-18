Hassan Mohammed

Northern Lights - Logo Concepts

Hassan Mohammed
Hassan Mohammed
  • Save
Northern Lights - Logo Concepts logo design brand identity design logo
Download color palette

Few of the explorations done for Northern Lights Advertising, a design + ad agency based in Hyderabad, India.

About -
Northern Lights Advertising is a Hyderabad based advertising & branding agency with a knack for excellence in creative innovation.

Which one is your favorite?
--

Looking for logo or brand identity design?
Get in touch at hi@iamhsn.com
Website / Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2021
Hassan Mohammed
Hassan Mohammed

More by Hassan Mohammed

View profile
    • Like