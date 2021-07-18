Suman Debnath

Delta Airlines Boarding Pass Concept Redesign

Suman Debnath
Suman Debnath
  • Save
Delta Airlines Boarding Pass Concept Redesign uiux challenge dailyui redesign boarding pass illustration ux typography design branding graphic design ui
Download color palette

The design is all about the redesigning of boarding pass for Delta Airlines.

Thank you for visiting 😊 Hope you have a great day ahead.

Suman Debnath
Suman Debnath

More by Suman Debnath

View profile
    • Like