Prakriti Eeshika

Elegance for you : Branding

Prakriti Eeshika
Prakriti Eeshika
  • Save
Elegance for you : Branding motion graphics branding logo graphic design design vector illustration
Download color palette

Elegance for you is a perfume manufacturing company that sells luxury fragrance all over the world. Specialized in selling customized fragrance to the individuals.
Full Project here

Available for projects
Contact me :
Email : purplep1722@gmail.com
Instagram
Behance

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2021
Prakriti Eeshika
Prakriti Eeshika

More by Prakriti Eeshika

View profile
    • Like