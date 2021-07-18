Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mobile game UI/UX collection system

It's mobile game UI/UX collection system concept in casual style. 6 items are collected in 1 set with possible bonus boosters (from 4 to 6 pieces)

This was only my second experience in designing gaming systems, I will be grateful for the assessment and feedback.

Soft: Adobe XD, Adobe Photoshop

