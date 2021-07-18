Daria Stoyuhina

Hello dribbble!

Daria Stoyuhina
Daria Stoyuhina
  • Save
Hello dribbble! tilda publishing tilda ui design ux design landing page web site design web design ux ui design
Download color palette

Hello!
I love spending time here and watching the life of designers. This is a wonderful community.

Thank you very much Khoragay Ondar for the invitation!

Follow me on Instagram: @daria.stoyuhina
Visit my website: https://www.stoyuhina.ru/

Привет!
Я люблю проводить здесь время и наблюдать за жизнью дизайнеров. Это прекрасное сообщество.

Большое спасибо Khoragay Ondar за приглашение!

Подписывайтесь на меня в Instagram: @daria.stoyuhina
Посетите мой сайт: https://www.stoyuhina.ru/

Daria Stoyuhina
Daria Stoyuhina

More by Daria Stoyuhina

View profile
    • Like