three birds Education app

Hi guys ๐Ÿ‘‹

Here is the web app version of three birds landing page.

Let me know what you think I'd love to hear your thoughts.

Hope you enjoy it ๐Ÿ˜‰

Feel free to feedback and comment.

And please help a girl out and press the heart if you love it.

Cheers!

-------------------

๐Ÿ“ฎ Work with me: susanneaubert@gmail.com

๐ŸŒ www.susanne.design

๐Ÿ’™ www.behance.net/susanneaubert