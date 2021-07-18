Tirth

Signup Screen
Day 1 of making Design
Task: Create a Signup screen

I was thinking of creating a simple and aesthetic design with a detail of every thing which can be included. I adore these rounded corners. This is just for the starting, will find different scope of improvements. There is a lot to come.

#100DaysOfDesign #AestheticDesigns #DailyUI

