UI/UX Game Concept

UI/UX Game Concept fordge system graphic prototype game graphic design concept illustration ux ui project design
The concept of a game system of the type of magic forge for dark fantasy mmo "Raid: Shadow Legends". Let's call it "Demonic altair of elements".

You can see the full prototype by the flow link. Look here!

This was my first experience in designing gaming systems, I will be grateful for the assessment and feedback.

Soft: Adobe XD, Adobe Photoshop

