UI/UX Game Concept

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The concept of a game system of the type of magic forge for dark fantasy mmo "Raid: Shadow Legends". Let's call it "Demonic altair of elements".
You can see the full prototype by the flow link. Look here!
This was my first experience in designing gaming systems, I will be grateful for the assessment and feedback.
Soft: Adobe XD, Adobe Photoshop