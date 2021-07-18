Vitaliy Dorozhko

HOTS Builds App

Vitaliy Dorozhko
Vitaliy Dorozhko
Hire Me
  • Save
HOTS Builds App mobile game dota dota2 lol cs hots games app game app games game logo illustration design mobile app design mobile app design uiux ui ux mobile app
Download color palette

Hi friends 🤘
Mobile app for game - Heroes Of The Storm builds 👾
How do you like it? I very want to hear your feedback!
Press «L» if you like it & follow me!

My instagram - https://www.instagram.com/offdesignarea/

Vitaliy Dorozhko
Vitaliy Dorozhko
UI/UX | Product designer ✌
Hire Me

More by Vitaliy Dorozhko

View profile
    • Like