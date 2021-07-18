Angela Nora - Logo scene 2

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Angela Nora is a premium brand specialized in women's perfumes.
All the scents are natural and made by hand. The goal of this branding was
to make a recognizable mark that can be used in small areas or with the full
wordmark. Colors speak soft and feminine while the font fives the brand that luxury touch.
Hope you enjoy this project. Obviously this is a concept.
If you want to work with me or buy this logo please get in touch.
contact me:
mail: itslukedesign@gmail.com
socials: https://linktr.ee/lukedeft