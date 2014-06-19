Matthew Stephens

Unused SA Logo

Matthew Stephens
Matthew Stephens
Hire Me
  • Save
Unused SA Logo sa logo architect
Download color palette

The mark is a lower-case "s" and "a" combined. The client thought it looked too much like an architect had designed it. :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2014
Matthew Stephens
Matthew Stephens
Experienced design leader. Co-Founder @ DeviantArt.
Hire Me

More by Matthew Stephens

View profile
    • Like