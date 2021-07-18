Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
MANISHA GUPTA

Price List

MANISHA GUPTA
MANISHA GUPTA
  • Save
Price List day30 ux ui design logo dailyui branding
Download color palette

Designed the booking page for flight tickets featuring a Price list.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2021
MANISHA GUPTA
MANISHA GUPTA

More by MANISHA GUPTA

View profile
    • Like