Duolingo D&AD New Blood 2021

I had the pleasure of working with @graphics.len and @lucy_graphics Thanks so much!
With Binge-Learning you will pair two devices creating interactive tailored content themed around your favourite shows to respond to on the app while gaining XP. By watching your show of choice in a different language and interacting with elements such as subtitles and checkpoints you reinforce what you’re learning. The more you binge and immerse yourself, the more you learn.