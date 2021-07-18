Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sky Visual Identity

Sky Visual Identity motion graphics ux advert brand identity illustrator ui design logo identity advertising branding illustration graphics graphic design
Sky Visual Identity project.
I chose to design the brand identity for Sky TV, their current branding was disjointed and non-cohesive. The aim was to bring the Sky brand into the current generation, making it appear to be the front runner of technology, make it ultra modern, summarising the technology brand as a whole. I chose to design the brand using constellations as the over arching idea, linking the ideas that the smaller channels like stars make up the larger image we all see like an astrological star sign.

