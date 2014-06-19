Tina Floersch

Color + Spell Check

Tina Floersch
Tina Floersch
  • Save
Color + Spell Check logo design final type typography illustration minnesota tattoo sorority jackalope minneapolis wip
Download color palette

Sooo, clearly I do not know how to spell Electric correctly...but, no one else pointed it out so that makes me feel at least somewhat better.

But here is the correctly spelled version with a little color play.

Check it out on Behance

Follow me: Twitter | Instagram

Tina Floersch
Tina Floersch
Creative solutions for your brand • she/her

More by Tina Floersch

View profile
    • Like