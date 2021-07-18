Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
ΞASIN ARAFAT🔥
ITO Team

School Management Web Application Full UI Design

ΞASIN ARAFAT🔥
ITO Team
ΞASIN ARAFAT🔥 for ITO Team
School Management Web Application Full UI Design clean ui design minimal ui education web app education template education class management student task management student dashboard teachers dashboard college management university management management school web app
Hello guys!
Here is my another School Management Web Application Full UI Design. Let me know your feedback about design & overall looks & feels

Thanks
Easin

✉️ Have a project idea? We are available for new projects itobd2019@gmail.com
ITO Team
ITO Team
We design digital products and brands
