Harshi Dave

Educa Dashboard : Online Education

Harshi Dave
Harshi Dave
  • Save
Educa Dashboard : Online Education webdesign websitedesign dashboarddesign dashboard illustration typography uxdesign uidesign ui ux design
Download color palette

Hi friends!

(in continuation with the last post)

Please have a look at the Dashboard of Scheduler for an Online Education Platform I created as a part of my learning !
.
Feel free to give your feedback also like, share, and follow me for regular updates.
.
Credit for Illustrations : https://dribbble.com/alzea

Want to see more?
Press «L» and stay tuned!
See you around!
.
Contact me : harshi.dave1995@gmail.com

Harshi Dave
Harshi Dave

More by Harshi Dave

View profile
    • Like