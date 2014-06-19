Magnus Snickars

Chainbreaker iPhone Case

Magnus Snickars
Magnus Snickars
  • Save
Chainbreaker iPhone Case iphone case skull chain mandala pattern vector illustration illustrator
Download color palette

Final image on the left and a closeup of the iPhone case that got printed by www.caseapp.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2014
Magnus Snickars
Magnus Snickars

More by Magnus Snickars

View profile
    • Like