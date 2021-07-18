Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Faris Muhtadi ✪

Halu slur: Virtual Reality device sales hero section

Faris Muhtadi ✪
Faris Muhtadi ✪
Hire Me
  • Save
Halu slur: Virtual Reality device sales hero section technology device inspiration tech landingpage website dark mode glow in the dark glow layout popular virtual reality vr black web clean landing page colorful ux ui
Halu slur: Virtual Reality device sales hero section technology device inspiration tech landingpage website dark mode glow in the dark glow layout popular virtual reality vr black web clean landing page colorful ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Showcase -dribbble.jpg
  2. Origin.jpg

Hi friends 👋🏻

Let us introduce our newest hero section exploration. 𝗛𝗮𝗹𝘂 𝘀𝗹𝘂𝗿: 𝗩𝗶𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗮𝗹 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗱𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝘀𝗮𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗼 𝘀𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻. The goal of this project is to sell a VR device to all tech, game, and entertainment enthusiast

What do you think about this shot?
Lemme know on the comment section 💬

_____________________________
✉️: rismuhtadi@gmail.com

Faris Muhtadi ✪
Faris Muhtadi ✪
I'll realize your idea like a magic ✨
Hire Me

More by Faris Muhtadi ✪

View profile
    • Like