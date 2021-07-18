Halu slur: Virtual Reality device sales hero section

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi friends 👋🏻
Let us introduce our newest hero section exploration. 𝗛𝗮𝗹𝘂 𝘀𝗹𝘂𝗿: 𝗩𝗶𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗮𝗹 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗱𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝘀𝗮𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗼 𝘀𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻. The goal of this project is to sell a VR device to all tech, game, and entertainment enthusiast
What do you think about this shot?
Lemme know on the comment section 💬
_____________________________
✉️: rismuhtadi@gmail.com