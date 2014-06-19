Lathen Kamas

Henthorne Performing Arts Center -

Lathen Kamas
Henthorne Performing Arts Center
One of the logo directions prepared for the City of Tulsa's Henthorne Performing Arts Center. This one did not make it to the presentation phase, but I felt there was something there that was worth sharing.

This solution focused on communicating that that two separate programs were being brought together to operate on one stage at the Henthorne PAC.

Posted on Jun 19, 2014
