Qaishar - Serif Font

Qaishar - Serif Font
Qaishar is a timeless and classic serif typeface that looks incredible in every context. Perfect for logos, branding, invitations, and more, Qaishar will quickly become a staple in your font book. It looks gorgeous in all caps with a wide-set spacing if you want to try a classy look, or beautiful on its own in capital and lowercase letters for something completely timeless.

