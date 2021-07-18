Qaishar - Serif Font

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Qaishar is a timeless and classic serif typeface that looks incredible in every context. Perfect for logos, branding, invitations, and more, Qaishar will quickly become a staple in your font book. It looks gorgeous in all caps with a wide-set spacing if you want to try a classy look, or beautiful on its own in capital and lowercase letters for something completely timeless.