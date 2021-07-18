Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Katia Stukota

Feelings Change....

Katia Stukota
Katia Stukota
  • Save
Feelings Change.... sad woman female african american character art flat character design vector download character animation illustration female character animated animation character animator character puppet
Download color palette

Tamara can perfom many different animations.

Tamara is a customizable, female puppet for Adobe Character Aniamtor.

You can Download Tamara.puppet at:
https://www.animationguides.com/downloads/tamara-female-african-american-puppet/

Hope You Like Tamara 😍

Katia Stukota
Katia Stukota

More by Katia Stukota

View profile
    • Like