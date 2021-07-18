Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Finance app

Finance app fintech finance app ux ui
Budgeting, money transfer and savings account.

• You can set budget for each spending categories and track them while you're spending.
• You can directly send money to your friends without filling any bank information. The app do the job for you.
• You can set a savings for any of your goals.

Posted on Jul 18, 2021
