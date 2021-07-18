Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Taha

PC Parts Store | Concept

Taha
Taha
  • Save
PC Parts Store | Concept black gradient red graphic design shop computer pc dark curved figma appui app design ui
Download color palette

Hi ! 👋
Here my new concept of a online PC components shop

Designed by Figma 🎯

Contact us for more information 📬

Thank's for watching! 🎈
----------------------------------
Make your project more awesome! We are available for new projects:
📧 Designi.labs@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2021
Taha
Taha

More by Taha

View profile
    • Like