Q.studio capsule design concept with adaptation (Figma)

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello, dear Dribbblers!
Check out the landing page with an adaptation for mobile devices I've made recently as a self-study project. Q.studio is an imaginary design studio that offers capsule interrior design solutions.
If you like the design, show me some love by pressing "L"!
And share your opinion about it in comments. I'm a newbie in UI and looking forward to receiving feedback on how I'm doing in the sphere so far. I would highly appreciate your input.
Have a lovely day you all!