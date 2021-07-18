Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Finance app fintech finance app ux ui
App dashboard and cards section.
The goal of that project to provide payment card which can store up to 8 different debit cards.

Posted on Jul 18, 2021
