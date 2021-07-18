Omid Ziadzadeh

Goldune

Goldune grid circle iran tehran flower minimal identity design branding design logo
Goldune Logo Design

Goldune is one of the largest online florists in Tehran.
In 2015, our team designed this florist inspired by the minimalist style of visual identity.
Along with the luxurious and special flowers of this florist, the place of a simple and minimal logo was strongly felt.
With our efforts and ability, We managed to double the uniqueness of the gifts of this brand.

Posted on Jul 18, 2021
Logo Designer

