Goldune Logo Design

Goldune is one of the largest online florists in Tehran.

In 2015, our team designed this florist inspired by the minimalist style of visual identity.

Along with the luxurious and special flowers of this florist, the place of a simple and minimal logo was strongly felt.

With our efforts and ability, We managed to double the uniqueness of the gifts of this brand.

