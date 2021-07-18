Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rupinder Singh

Use Cases for DolphinChat Bot

Rupinder Singh
Rupinder Singh
  • Save
Use Cases for DolphinChat Bot newsletter texture illustrator illustration
Download color palette

These illustrations were designed primarily for the Email newsletter. The look is based on rough sketches. I love subtle grainy texture in illustrations, hence I tried it here and it worked well.

DolphinChat is a conversational AI platform for building rich conversational experiences to enable seamless communication between organizations and consumers. DolphinChat helps organizations to scale efficiently by providing 24*7 support, automating repetitive consumer queries, converting boring forms to interactive experiences for lead generation. This helps organizations to improve customer service, increase team efficiency, enhance customer experience and personalize the communication with consumers.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2021
Rupinder Singh
Rupinder Singh

More by Rupinder Singh

View profile
    • Like