Use Cases for DolphinChat Bot

These illustrations were designed primarily for the Email newsletter. The look is based on rough sketches. I love subtle grainy texture in illustrations, hence I tried it here and it worked well.

DolphinChat is a conversational AI platform for building rich conversational experiences to enable seamless communication between organizations and consumers. DolphinChat helps organizations to scale efficiently by providing 24*7 support, automating repetitive consumer queries, converting boring forms to interactive experiences for lead generation. This helps organizations to improve customer service, increase team efficiency, enhance customer experience and personalize the communication with consumers.